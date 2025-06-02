(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.



WATCH: Find out what is happening today

Happening Today: building demolition, ISD position election, shelter drive

Today's Weather Forecast

Beautiful weather for our neighborhoods.

Temperatures come in above normal, topping out in the low-mid 80s for both days with mostly sunny skies.

Three top local stories

Walter Neller Building Demolition

Out with the old and in with the new...

Today, Grander Group is hosting a ceremonial demolition of the Walter Neller Building at 11 a.m. to celebrate the building’s legacy.

During the ceremony, neighbors can get a preview of the development plans that will be built in this area downtown.

Ingham County School Board openings election

An election for three seats on the Ingham Intermediate School District Board of Education takes place today.

Two six-year term seats and one partial-term seat are up for election, and all positions begin on July 1st.

Representatives from local district boards of education will cast votes tonight to reflect resolutions by their respective boards.

Shelter Supplies Drive

Are you looking to help animals in need?

Throughout June, the Grand Ledge Area District Library is holding a Shelter Supplies Drive for the Capital Area Humane Society.

Donations can be dropped off at the Library.

For a list of items needed, click here.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

St. Johns Soapbox Derby returns: 70 young racers prepare for downtown competition

St. Johns is gearing up for the annual Soapbox Derby coming up next Sunday, with 70 participants ready to race down the city's downtown streets.

Read the full article: St. Johns Soapbox Derby returns with 70 young racers competing next Sunday

