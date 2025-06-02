St. Johns prepares for annual Soapbox Derby with 70 participants

ST. JOHNS, Mich — St. Johns is gearing up for the annual Soapbox Derby coming up next Sunday, with 70 participants ready to race down the city's downtown streets.



The race kicks off at 10 a.m. next Sunday in downtown St. Johns

70 participants will compete in this year's derby

The first-place winner will earn a spot in the national race in Akron, Ohio

Michael Smith and his family have been helping with the race since 2019. For Smith, the event represents more than just a competition.

"It's a good hobby, a passion to bring to kids to work one-on-one with their parents, building a car, working on a car. It's good hands-on for these young generations," Smith said.

Smith has experienced the impact firsthand while helping his daughter prepare to race.

His daughter, Ella Smith, shared her enthusiasm for the preparation process.

"It was just a lot of fun to build my car and help put up the hood," Ella said.

Fellow driver Scarlett Sleep is returning after placing third in last year's event.

"I would like to beat my goal from last year and get second. And I'm just really happy to participate in this," Sleep said.

The city will block off downtown streets to accommodate the race on Sunday.

