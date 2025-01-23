HAPPENING TODAY: book nook ribbon cutting, 2025 tree planting program

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Overnight scattered snow continues into this morning with a little lake effect kicking in at times this afternoon and night.

Accumulations should only be 1-2" over the next several days.

Temperatures will not be as cold as yesterday as we make it into the 20s today.

Top Local Stories

Book Nooks on Hospital Campus

The Ingham Intermediate School District and McLaren Foundation are bringing book nooks to hospital campuses.

The partnership will allow families visiting select McLaren Greater Lansing Offices to enjoy free books.

The ribbon cutting will take place today at 11:30 a.m. at the Izzo Family Medival Center in Lansing.

2025 Tree Planting Program

While the weather outside is frosty, Spring will arrive sooner than we realize.

Lansing Parks and Recreation is providing free trees to Lansing residents as part of its 2025 Tree Planting Program.

Applications are now open for residents within Lansing city limits to apply for a free tree.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

HYPOTHERMIA AND FROSTBITE: What St. Johns First Responders are advising to keep neighbors safe

St. Johns First responders warn of frostbite and hypothermia risks in extreme cold. Tips include wearing layers, carrying warm items, and knowing warning signs.

Read the full article: HYPOTHERMIA AND FROSTBITE: What St. Johns First Responders are advising to keep neighbors safe

