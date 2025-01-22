HYPOTHERMIA AND FROSTBITE: What St. Johns First Responders are advising to keep neighbors safe

Frostbite and hypothermia can set in within minutes during extreme cold weather.

First Responders advise wearing warm clothing and carrying emergency supplies in vehicles.

Learn lifesaving tips on hypothermia and frostbite and what to look for in the video above.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"It's incredible the effect it can have," said Weber.

Ten minutes—just enough time to make a pizza, but during bitterly cold weather, it can also be enough time for frostbite to take hold. I'm your St. Johns Neighborhood Reporter Russell Shellberg, talking with local first responders about how to avoid frostbite in extreme weather.

For many neighbors in Mid-Michigan, freezing cold is just another part of winter. But for Director Lynn Weber at Clinton Area Ambulance Service, it’s something that can lead to dangerous situations.

“Hypothermia is life-threatening. Frostbite is limb-threatening. So, they’re really, really big deals," said Weber.

I spoke with Weber on Wednesday to discuss the risks of cold weather and what neighbors should look out for when it comes to hypothermia and frostbite.

“One of the things you see with hypothermia, if you’re looking from the outside in, is people are confused. Well, if you’re confused, you don’t make good decisions and you often put yourself in the worst position," said Weber.

Weber explained that in extreme cold, some people may experience the “mumbles,” including mumbling, stumbling, or unclear thinking—a sign they could be suffering from hypothermia. Additionally, if a person’s limbs feel cold and the condition is left unchecked, it can lead to frostbite.

“It’s cold, then it’s kind of numb, and then kind of a needles-and-pins sensation. When we get to that stage, it’s important to get them out of the elements," said Weber.

Weber emphasized the importance of wearing warm clothing for any outdoor activities, even small tasks like grabbing the mail. He warned that if you’re wet or underdressed in extreme cold...

“It can be minutes... literally single-digit minutes," said Weber.

With many neighbors on the road, Deputy Chief Andy Tobias of the St. Johns Police Department highlighted the importance of keeping warm items in your vehicle in case of a slide-off or breakdown.

“Hand warmers, foot warmers, things like that, and they’re relatively inexpensive. Keeping items like that in the glove box is always a good idea," said Tobias.

Both Tobias and Weber recommend having boots, snow pants, gloves, and blankets on hand to prevent frostbite or hypothermia in an emergency.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook