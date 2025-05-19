(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

WATCH WHAT IS HAPPENING

TODAY IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD:

HAPPENING TODAY: board meeting, roof repair, and mural reveal

Today's Weather Forecast

A cold air mass continues to keep us chilly with temperatures topping out around 62°F.

Winds will be out of the NE at 10mph but gusting at times around 18mph. Although we will start out cloudy, by late morning a clearing will leave a mainly sunny day ahead.

Top local stories

Delta Township board meeting

The Delta Township board of trustees is meeting for the first time since the May 6th election.

Earlier this month, neighbors voted down the Eaton County Public Safety Millage.

Now, the Delta Patrol is on the line.

Neighborhood reporter Will Lemmink will be attending the meeting to find out what’s next for the township.

East Lansing City Hall roof repair

East Lansing neighbors could be impacted by a road closure while City Hall gets repaired.

Linden St. between Abbot Rd. and Park Lane will be closed beginning this morning at 6 a.m. for a project to replace nearly 14,000 sq. Ft. of roof over 54B District Court.

The project is expected to be completed by Monday, June 2nd.

Mural reveal ceremony

The work of two Lansing High School students and one local college student is being unveiled tonight.

These students participated in a Mural Camp, where they learned about how to be a working artist while working on a mural in the Rathbun Insurance building.

The program was created through a partnership between Rathbun Insurance, Ready Set ASPIRE, and Muralmatics.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Grand Ledge Opera House reopens after major restoration following winter pipe burst

The historic Grand Ledge Opera House is back! After a devastating pipe burst in January, the community landmark has been fully restored. Have you attended an event at this venue?

Read the full article: Grand Ledge Opera House reopens after major restoration following winter pipe burst

