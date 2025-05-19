Grand Ledge Opera House reopens after major restoration following winter pipe burst

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — The historic Grand Ledge Opera House is hosting events again after a pipe burst in January caused significant damage and forced the cancellation of more than 40 events.



The Opera House reopened with a performance by "Singers on the Grand," a group that helped fund renovations to the building in the 1990s.

"It's become a second home to me. It might be the Opera house, but I feel in some ways it's my house," said Nancy Harvey, who has worked at the Opera House for 17 years.

Harvey has witnessed countless special moments at the historic venue over her nearly two-decade career.

"We've been through 100s of weddings, some parties and concerts," she said.

The restoration project has successfully brought the building back to life, allowing it to once again serve as a cultural centerpiece for the Grand Ledge community.

"We're very honored to be able to come back and be the kickoff weekend and to show that the Opera house is open for business again," said Katy Brandon-McDonough, Singers on the Grand.

The performance group has been putting on various shows at the Opera House for nearly 30 years.

"The uniqueness of the opera house makes it special and especially for the Grand Ledge area, and we like to expand on that with what we do here," said Charlie Martin, Singers on the Grand.

This year, the group brought a "Nashville Roots" performance to celebrate the reopening.

For long-time Grand Ledge resident Steve Paxton, who has attended decades of events at the Opera House, being part of another celebration at the venue is meaningful.

"I think it's great, it's a great thing, you know this history and everything, there's so much history in Grand Ledge, and it's a pleasure being a part of it," Paxton said.

As the Opera House begins a new chapter, Harvey is preparing for her own transition. After 17 years of service, she plans to retire.

"It's a wonderful feeling, I always wanted to leave the building better than I found it, and I certainly am doing that, and I'm very happy with the results," Harvey said.

