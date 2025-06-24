Happening Today: blanket donation and open swim

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.



Remaining hot and humid today with highs in the low 90s.

Heat indices near or above 100 degrees expected this afternoon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon, with isolated severe storms possible.

Damaging winds are possible along with localized flooding from torrential downpours.

Williams Subaru is delivering dozens of blankets and care kits to patients at the University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Herbert-Herman Cancer Center.

The donation is part of the Subaru Loves to Care campaign, where the company donates blankets to patients nationwide.

The blankets will be distributed this afternoon at 1 p.m.

High temperatures are here to stay, and Mason neighbors looking to beat the heat can check out an open swim at the Mason Aquatic Center.

The pool is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 to 9 p.m. on Fridays until August 14th.

The cost is 3 dollars for adults, 2 dollars for students and seniors, or 8 dollars for a family of 4.

Mid-Michigan homeowners share tips to keep energy bills down during heat wave

Regular HVAC maintenance and simple adjustments like changing filters and closing blinds can prevent costly repairs and reduce energy bills during extreme temperatures. Click to learn more.

Read the full article: Mid-Michigan homeowners share tips to keep energy bills down during heat wave

