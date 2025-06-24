HOLT, Mich — It's no joke we are all feeling the heat this week. But as you're blasting the AC, you could also feel the cost of your energy bills going up. This got me thinking: How can neighbors keep those energy bills down while also making sure their HVAC systems aren't overworking themselves?



Adjusting your thermostat by just one degree can save 1-3% on your energy bill.

Regular HVAC maintenance can prevent costly system failures that could run over $10,000.

Simple actions like using fans and closing blinds can reduce cooling costs during heat waves.

I spoke with homeowners about how they're tackling the heat and with experts who shared money-saving tips.

WATCH: How to save money on cooling costs during Mid-Michigan's heat wave

Mid-Michigan homeowners share tips to keep energy bills down during heat wave

Sandy Bare tells me she had to replace her HVAC system just a few years ago after not realizing it had stopped working.

"We sat here for three days and didn't know our air conditioning wasn't working," Bare said.

The cost? Over $10,000.

"This happened, and I said clearly we don't know when we're supposed to get you guys here," Bare said.

Which is why she now has routine checks twice a year and makes sure she is doing all the things to prevent the system from overheating, which she hopes saves her money in the long run.

"This was overdue," Bare said while showing her changing the filter.

With so many neighbors likely running the AC all day long, I met with Brian Wheeler with Consumers Energy, who tells me that there are opportunities to keep energy bills low.

"For every degree that you adjust your thermostat, you'll save about 1-3% on your bill," Wheeler said.

He also says small things, like using a fan or closing your blinds, can also help with costs.

"Heat waves like this don't happen every day. You want to be thinking about is my home or my apartment is working harder than it needs to?" Wheeler said.

Bare suggests neighbors don't wait to get their HVAC systems checked, as she says these bills are much higher than your monthly energy bill.

"Have someone experienced you know come out and just go over your unit, clean it, and just check it all out and how it's running," Bare said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

