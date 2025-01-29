HAPPENING TODAY: Bill amendments protests, public safety facility open house, networking event

Colin Jankowski

(WSYM) - Good Morning Mid-Michigan, and happy Wednesday! This week, Meridian Township officially welcomed new Township Manager Tim Dempsey, and I got the opportunity to sit down with him to talk about his priorities as he begins the new role. Dempsey is no stranger to the area, spending seven years as the Deputy City Manager in East Lansing!

Today's Weather Forecast

Variably cloudy with isolated snow showers at times today.

Remaining breezy with WNW winds at 15-20 mph, gusting over 30 mph at times.

Daytime temperatures in the low 30s, wind chills in the 20s.

Three top local stories

Earned Sick Time Bill Amendments

Recently we told you how the House passed amendments to the Earned Sick Time Act.

Today at noon, Mother Justice, politicians, and community members will be on the steps of the Capitol calling for the Senate to reject the changes passed by the House.

Those who oppose the changes say the changes will put Michigan workers at risk of losing paid time off and earned sick time, undermining the purpose of the original bill.

Delta Township Public Safety Facility Open House

On Tuesday officials held a ribbon cutting for the new Delta Patrol Public Safety Facility grand opening.

Now police are inviting neighbors to join them for a public open house of the new facility tonight from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Neighbors will have the opportunity to tour the new facility with local deputies.

WATCH VIDEO: Neighborhood reporter Will Lemmink attends the ribbon cutting for Delta Patrol Public Safety Facility

Delta Patrol building opens as county leaders push for public safety funding

Grand River Connection

Young professional neighbors can make connections during this month’s Grand River Connection Event at Urbanbeat in Old Town Lansing.

The event aims to help young professional neighbors develop strong connections within the community to support Lansing’s young workforce.

Neighbors can attend the free event tonight FROM 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

U.S Senator Gary Peters not running for re-election could put Michigan back in the political spotlight

Democratic Senator Gary Peters announced that he will not seek re-election in 2026, setting up another critical statewide race with major impacts in Washington and our neighborhoods.

Read the full article: U.S Senator Gary Peters not running for re-election could put Michigan back in the political spotlight

