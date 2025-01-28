U.S Senator Gary Peters not running for re-election could put Michigan back in the political spotlight

Senator Gary Peters announces he will not seek re-election.

Michigan could be back in the political spotlight in the Midterm elections.

Video shows how experts and political party chair believe this will impact our neighbors.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact-checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

"I know a lot of people are tired of elections that we just got through but they're already starting up for 2026," MSU Political Science Professor Matt Grossmann said.

Remember that sigh of relief when all those political ads finally went away? Well, they'll be back soon enough.

"We've obviously had the governor's race already in full swing and now the senate race is sort of officially kicked off," Grossmann said.

MSU Professor Matt Grossmann says Michigan's now open US Senate seat will draw the attention of the country.

"This was already a seat that been at the top of the list, in the top 5 or 6 most competitive Senate races and now that's even higher because there is generally an incumbency advantage," Grossmann said.

And that's not the only one on the ballot. In 2026, there's a lot for our neighbors to decide.



The Governor,

Lieutenant Governor,

Attorney General,

Secretary of State,

U.S Senate,

U.S House,

State Senate,

State House,

Supreme Court all on the ballot in two years.

Tuesday, I went to both the Democrat and Republican Ingham county party chairs to get their initial thoughts.

"As we go into this, we need to get around candidates that will support the American first agenda," Ingham County GOP co-chair Norm Shinkle said.

"Ultimately we are looking for what makes our community stronger, what will help all of us come together," Ingham County Democratic Party chair Brian P. Jackson said.

A message that will soon be coming to a TV near you.

