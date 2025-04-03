HAPPENING TODAY: Art gallery closing, hospital experience, new restaurant

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Lansing Art Gallery Closing Event

After many efforts to increase funding, the Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center will be closing its doors at the end of April.

To celebrate the center’s 60-year legacy, they are hosting a closing reception tonight from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will include Michigan artwork available for purchase.

Immersive Hospital Experience for Students

Encouraging a career in health care.

UM Health Sparrow is partnering with the Lansing School District to give LSD students an immersive hospital experience this morning.

The students are part of the newly launched Health Sciences Program, which the hospital hopes will help address the industry’s workforce shortage.

New Jackson Chick-fil-a

The first Chick-fil-a in Jackson is opening today... bringing 110 new jobs to the neighborhood.

Chick-fil-a is celebrating the opening with donations including $25,000 to Feeding America and free entrées for a year for 100 local heroes.

The new restaurant is located at 971 N. West Ave. in Jackson.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Courtesy: Office of Congressman Tom Barrett

U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett traveled to Cancun on Wednesday to visit a couple that's been held in Mexico for a month after being arrested for allegedly defrauding a hotel resort.

Read the full article: Congressman Tom Barrett visits couple held in Mexican prison over resort dispute

