Happening Today: Army anniversary, treehouse construction, reading challenge

Today's Weather Forecast

Air Quality Alert remains in effect until 12:00 PM due to elevated levels of smoke at the surface.

Partly cloudy skies are expected for our northern neighborhoods, while locations along and south of I-94 trend cloudier.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible this afternoon, with highs ranging from the upper 60s to mid-70s.

U.S. Army 250 Anniversary

Honoring 250 years of service.

Mayor Andy Schor is honoring officers and soldiers of the US Army Lansing Recruiting Company today on the 250th anniversary of the United States Army.

The proclamation will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Lansing Recruiting Company.

Treehouse construction

Neighbors are helping to make a dream come true for a young Jackson neighbor.

ABC Greater Michigan Chapter and Make-A-Wish® Michigan are partnering up to build a wheelchair-accessible tree house for Brooklyn, a Jackson kid living with a critical illness.

After designing it for months, volunteers are building the treehouse today and tomorrow.

Summer reading challenge

The East Lansing Public Library is hoping to encourage children to read throughout the summer months with a Summer Reading Challenge.

Young neighbors are encouraged to read 20 minutes a day throughout the summer.

The “Color Our World” Reading Challenge officially kicks off today.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Sycamore Townhomes residents may face eviction as $15 million renovation set to begin

Dozens of Sycamore Townhomes residents in Lansing may face eviction as a $15 million renovation begins, with 41 tenants still remaining after the May 31 deadline passed.

Read the full article: Sycamore Townhomes residents may face eviction as $15 million renovation set to begin

