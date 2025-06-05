Sycamore Townhomes residents may face eviction as $15 million renovation set to begin

LANSING, Mich — Dozens of residents at Sycamore Townhomes in Lansing may be eviction as a court-appointed receiver moves forward with a major renovation project.



Sycamore Townhomes has been placed under a court-appointed receiver due to numerous code violations and maintenance issues.

A $15 million rehabilitation project will require all units to be vacated for complete renovation.

Despite a May 31 deadline, 41 tenants still remain at the property, with a new June 20 deadline now in place.

"It once was a good place to live, until all of this came about," said DeEldra Howard, who has lived at Sycamore Townhomes for six years.

Howard has witnessed the property's decline firsthand.

"I then seen it be good and I then seen it be bad, but this is the worst," Howard said.

The issues plaguing the complex are numerous according to residents.

"They don't have a renter's certificate, stuff not getting fixed, we don't have proper maintenance," Howard said.

These problems were confirmed by the city of Lansing, resulting in multiple code violation notices and the appointment of a receiver to manage the property.

"Progress was not being made," said John Polderman, who took over as receiver last September.

Polderman recently secured court approval for a $15 million rehabilitation project that will transform the complex.

"It's pretty much taking the units down to the studs... new counter, new flooring, new plumbing," Polderman said.

This extensive renovation requires all units to be vacated. Last month, 70 tenants were notified to be out by May 31. Tenants in good standing were offered a $1,000 stipend to assist with relocation.

Housing advocates argue this isn't sufficient.

"30 days is definitely not enough time to help someone move, nor is a thousand dollars," said a representative from Lansing's Rent Is Too Damn High coalition.

Now that the move-out deadline has passed, 41 tenants still remain at Sycamore. Polderman says 10 of them are not in good standing.

When asked about the tenants who haven't left despite the deadline, Polderman explained his next steps.

"So I did give them an additional deadline until June 20th," Polderman said.

This new deadline is still being contested by residents and housing advocates, who are requesting more time.

"Through the end of July, would allow all the various support agencies to provide proper support," the advocate said.

However, Polderman indicated that further extensions may not be possible, and legal action could follow.

"Unfortunately, I would need to proceed with an eviction action," Polderman said.

For residents like Howard, the situation is devastating.

"This was just a big smack in the face," Howard said.

