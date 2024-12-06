HAPPENING TODAY: alleged drunk driving hearing and holiday in the square

Alonna Johnson

(WSYM) - Good Morning, Mid-Michigan! It’s your neighborhood reporter Alonna Johnson and as we get deeper into the winter season, more snow will likely be coming. A law in effect this season says when snowplows are working on the street, you need to keep your distance. And for drivers, officials say it’s not just about giving out a ticket. It’s about keeping everyone on the roads as safe as possible.

Today's Weather Forecast

Tracking a Warmup in our Neighborhoods as we Start the Weekend

As we come to the end of the work week, we will be drying out as high pressure builds into the south of the state of Michigan. This will drive the snow showers out of our area and allow for dry conditions entering the weekend.

Highs today will still be a bit chilly in the upper 20's with wind chills still in the teens. Heading into the weekend, we are tracking a warm up in our temperatures.

Saturday high temperatures look to range around freezing with dry conditions and continuing warming temperatures into Sunday with highs in the 40's. This will be a tad above average for this time of year as we should be in the upper 30's for average high temps. Heading into the new week, we will warm our temperatures in the upper 40's for Monday as our next low pressure system will bring rain showers to our neighborhoods as a cold front sweeps through.

Following Monday, our temperatures will begin to decrease again. Temperatures will fall below average by the time we reach the middle of the week next week.

Two top local stories

Alleged drunk driving hearing continues

The woman accused of hitting and killing two people while allegedly drunk driving in Wacousta Township earlier this year is expected to be back in court this morning.

Ashley Monroe has been charged with 11 felonies in the deaths of 30-year-old Jonathan Esch and 42-year-old Daniel Harris.

Testimony is expected to resume in her preliminary examination at 8 a.m. in Clinton County District Court.

Holiday in the Square

With high prices this holiday season, neighbors can enjoy a free way to celebrate the holidays.

The annual Holiday in the Square event is tonight at 6 p.m. at the Pleasant Grove Town Square.

The family-friendly event included pictures with Santa, gift bags for kids, caroling, and a tree-lighting ceremony.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Code Blue: 3 Lansing shelters extend their hours in response to severe weather

As severe weather made its way to Mid-Michigan, the city of Lansing implemented its "Code Blue" weather plan. Code Blue means local shelters are asked to operate longer hours and increase capacity

Read the full article: Code Blue: 3 Lansing shelters extend their hours in response to severe weather

