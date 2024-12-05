Code Blue: 3 Lansing shelters extend their hours in response to severe weather

As severe weather made it's way to Mid-Michigan, the city of Lansing implemented their "Code Blue" weather plan

Code Blue means local shelters are asked to operate longer hours and increase capacity

City Rescue Mission, Holy Cross New Hope Community Center, and Advent House are the 3 participating agencies

Here are additional warming centers in the city of Lansing

In the attached story, I spoke with the City Rescue Mission executive director Mark Criss about how they're helping people stay warm

WSYM Asya Lawrence Mark Criss Interview



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Below freezing temperatures have caused the city of lansing to call a code blue.... im your neighborhood reporter asya Lawrence here at the City rescue mission where they are making sure that everyone in our neighborhoods has proper shelter during this cold front

"Its cold." said Val.

Many of our neighbors are able to be in the comfort of their homes or cars during this cold weather, but for the people here at The City Rescue Missions Outreach Drop in it's a different story.

"I've been staying here a while" said Val.

To escape this snow and cold, Val spent her Thursday knitting.

"Will this be a blanket?" I asked her.

"Yes." Val replied.

She along with many other people experiencing homelessness in the Lansing community gathered here as a part of the "Code Blue" weather plan issued by the city.

"Code Blue is really a city effort with multiple organizations trying to meet a part of the need and part of the need is where do people go during cold weather during the day?" said Mark Criss, City Rescue Mission executive director.

City Rescue Mission, Holy Cross New Hope Community Center, and Advent House all have extended their hours and increased their capacity as part of this plan that is expected to run until Saturday.

Executive director Mark Criss says this winter, the need is higher than in previous years.

"Last year we served about 244 men, women and children every single night. This year we're well in excess of 255 and there are times where we had 290" Criss said.

But with the participation of the 3 shelters along with Lansings 2-1-1 hotline that is constantly open for more shelters and up-to-date important information, People like Val will have time to finish her blanket.

"It usually takes me 2 afternoons." Val said.

And not have to worry about finding a warm place to stay.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook