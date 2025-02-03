HAPPENING TODAY: AED donation, M-43 construction, MI democrats speak on Trump tariffs

Asya Lawrence

(WSYM) - Happy Monday Mid-Michigan, We made it through the first month of the year! To start off the week, I stopped in the Allen Neighborhood Center's accelerator kitchen to learn about the program. I got to catch up with Marcus Leslie, owner of Mr. Leslie's Cheescakes, to reflect on his last days in the program and also caught up with Erin Witt, owner of Brewitt Cafe and Bakery, as she begins her journey in the accelerator kitchen.

Today's Weather Forecast

An isolated wintry mix is possible around 10:00 a.m., but this system will likely track north of Ionia, St. Johns, and Perry, so most of our neighborhoods will get through the day dry with only lingering A.M. fog and cloudy conditions.

Temperatures continue the warming trend, reaching a high of about 44°F, which is significantly warmer than our normal high for this time of year which is 31°.

Three top local stories

UM Health-Sparrow donates AED

In honor of American Heart Month, UM Health-Sparrow is donating AED devices to Lansing schools.

Today a cardiologist at UM Health-Sparrow is informing neighbors on the importance of AEDs.

According to the CDC, roughly 2,000 young people under 25 in the United States die each year from sudden cardiac arrest, including many student-athletes.

M-43 Construction

Construction season is beginning again...

M-43 at Red Cedar River will be closed along with the Red Cedar Roadside Park in Ingham County for bridge replacement and water main work.

Neighbors in Okemos and Williamston should keep an eye out for detours.

The project is expected to be completed by December of this year.



MI Democrats speak on Trump tariffs

After Trump’s tariffs on Canada and Mexico went into effect over the weekend, Michigan Democratic State House Representatives are holding a press conference this morning on the impacts here in Michigan.

Democratic House leaders will outline what they say are devastating consequences on Michigan’s economy.

State Capitol Reporter Alonna Johnson will attend the event, tune in to FOX47 News at 10 to see what leaders and republican lawmakers had to say.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

"Freezin' for a reason": Neighbors take the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

On Sunday, hundreds of neighbors showed up at Jackson Field to take part in the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics.

