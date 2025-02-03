"Freezin' for a reason": Neighbors take the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

The Polar Plunge is helping support Special Olympics athletes by raising money to fund travel and competition costs.

Watch the video above to see how neighbors battled the cold.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"Freezin' for a reason," said Darin Southworth, Chief Deputy, Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

On Sunday, the cold and snow weren’t enough to scare away hundreds of neighbors from taking the Polar Plunge.

“My beard freezes when it's cold, and it’s cold out here—that’s how I know.” Said Neil MacDonald, Lansing Neighbor.

This was the 21st annual Law Enforcement Polar Plunge, aimed at helping Special Olympic athletes get the opportunity to compete.

“The money raised here all goes back to athletes like Donny and their family to travel, do athletics, and reduce the cost and the burden on families,” said Southworth.

Athletes like Donny Vanderwaals are ready for the competition to come.

“I’m doing floor hockey, basketball, cross-country skiing. We’re leaving next week, and it’s fun—Winter Games,” said VanderWaals.

Neighbor Tim Adams is in his fifth year doing the plunge, helping raise over $30,000 this year.

“It’s a fun thing to do. We got the camaraderie of the guys that I work with. We all come as a group—Jackson has a team here—and it raises money for the Special Olympics. That’s what it’s about.” said Tim Adams, Lansing Neighbor.

For Adams, the cause is personal. His son, Kyle, is an athlete himself, and to see a turnout like this is something he says is great to see.

“It means that my son Kyle and his friends, and people like him and his teams, mean something to people. And that’s important—we gotta take care of everybody, and an event like this really does help,” said Adams.

Neighbors from all over Greater Lansing took part.

The Potterville Girls Varsity Basketball team all took the plunge dressed as superheroes.

"Is everyone doing the Plunge?"

(Collective response: “Yeah!”)

“Not the coach.”

Asking neighbors how their plunge was got mixed reactions. Some said it wasn’t too bad.

“It’s not as bad as you think. You just kinda go for it, and then you get out as quick as possible.” Said Brooke Smith, Lansing Neighbor.

Others had a different take.

“It’s cold enough to where I saw my whole life flash before my eyes,” said Foster Martin, Lansing Neighbor.

So, I had to try it myself to see.

“I’m half Canadian, so this shouldn’t be too bad.”

And I can tell you—the cold hits you when you jump in the water.

The event has raised over $90,000 so far, and donations can continue through this week.

