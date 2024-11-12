Happening Today - A Veterans ceremony, groundbreaking for housing, and a law clinic

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Temperatures Returning to Normal Before More Showers

High pressure looks to build into the state of Michigan today allowing for clearing skies.

We will be dealing with mostly sunny conditions with high temperatures right where they should be for this time of year in the mid to upper 40's.

This trend will continue tomorrow with overnight lows tonight also around normal in the mid to lower 30's.

Overnight Wednesday, we are tracking a shortwave trough that is expected to bring showers back to our neighborhoods.

Time frame for uniform precipitation will begin in the early morning hours on Thursday lasting through the early afternoon hours.

We could potential see over a half inch of rain fall, but we will keep you updated as we get closer.

Three top local stories

Lansing

In Lansing The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) is hosting the veterans day recognition ceremony

The event will celebrate Michigan's more than 516,000 veterans

The ceremony will have speakers like State Senator Veronica Klinefelt, State Commander Kimberly Napoleon of the VFW Department of Michigan and more...

The event will take place at 9:30-11 a.m., at heritage hall in Downtown Lansing.

Jackson

In Jackson a groundbreaking event is set to bring in new housing efforts on the Jackson's east side...

The housing will mainly consist of single family homes but also some apartment as well

The event takes place at a vacant lot located at the corner of North Van Dorn and Detroit streets.

Downtown Lansing

The MSU Equitable Entrepreneurship & Innovation Law Clinic will take place at Lansing Strange Matter Coffee Shop.

The clinic is put on by law students who will inform underserved entrepreneurs what their rights are...

The event is from 10:30am – 12:30pm

A look back at yesterday's top local story

A book on every bed; Grand Ledge gives back to kids in need

The Grand Ledge Public Library gave back to kids in our neighborhoods through a holiday book drive.

Read the full article:https://www.fox47news.com/neighborhoods/delta-township-grand-ledge/a-book-on-every-bed-grand-ledge-gives-back-to-kids-in-need

