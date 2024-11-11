A book on every bed; Grand Ledge gives back to kids in need

Video shows

The Grand Ledge Public Library is giving back to children in our neighborhoods through a holiday book drive.

“We’re looking for new and gently used books,” said Lise Mitchell.

Starting Tuesday the library is collecting books.

“From board books all the way through chapter books. It’s all a part of the Grand Ledge shopping tour, so when they have their party, the kids will get the books,” said Mitchell.

Lise Mitchell, the director of the library, says the annual shopping tour is designed to help children in need in our neighborhoods.

“Teachers and other adults will go out, take kids shopping, and then they get to have a real Christmas.”

Neighbor Jule Atwell told me she’s getting ready to donate.

“I think it’s great giving kids the tools for reading instead of technology,” said Atwell.

Atwell said there’s so much she’s learned from reading, and she says it’s crucial for children to have access to books.

“I think it’s extremely important that we pass it down to them.”

Mitchell says it’s rewarding to see each child pick out a book.

“It’s really a whole community wrapping around, seeing that these kids have a good Christmas,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell says you can drop books off seven days a week until December 10th.

