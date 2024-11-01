Happening Today - A new track unveiled, The grand opening of a new store, The State Christmas Tree selected

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

happening today wx 1101

As this low pressure pulls away, it's going to bring the precipitation with it, so that means your Friday will be dry.

It also will get nicer and nicer out as the day wears on with more and more sunshine.

Don't expect temperatures to be as warm as they have been with highs Friday in the low to mid 50s.

If you have plans to be outside this weekend, try to make those plans for Saturday because that will be the pick day of the weekend with sun and highs in the mid 50s.

More showers will start to move in Sunday,

Three top local stories

New track unveiled in Lansing

Charlie Riedel/AP FILE -- In this file photo from Sunday, June 20, 2021, Runners in the first prelim of the women's 3000-meter steeplechase cast shadows at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A Lansing district school will be able to get its stride on after officially opening a new track...

Gardner International Magnet School will be having a ribbon cutting ceremony today for a new track...

The track was donated by neighbor Chuck Block, a local area business owner.

The ceremony will begin at 2pm....

New store in opens in Jackson

city of Jackson/Aaron Dimick

A new store in Jackson is going to excite neighbors with great deals especially if you need a coat for the winter...

The grand opening of a new Burlington Coat Factory Store is happening today, at the Jackson crossing shopping center....

The new store’s hours will be Monday through Saturday, 9am-12am,

and Sunday: 9am-11pm

State Christmas Tree selected

Courtesy: Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget 2024 State Christmas Tree

Christmas is a little more than two months away but the official 2024 State Christmas Tree has been chosen....

The tree is in Eagle Township and will be harvested today...

There will be a ceremony for the harvesting held at 1am by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget...

The tree will be transported from Clinton Township to the state capitol, where it will be lit as part of the 2024 Silver Bells in The City event on November 22.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Car break-ins in Mason

From Delhi Township to Mason; Car break-ins across our neighborhoods

Law enforcement says car break-ins in Delhi Township and now Mason might be connected.

According to Mason Police Chief Matt Shutes, four reported car break-ins happened over the weekend.

Shutes says that cars were rummaged through and valuables were taken.

He told Fox 47 this is an ongoing problem throughout Ingham County and that the same people might be doing it.

Read the full article: From Delhi Township to Mason; Car break-ins across our neighborhoods

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

