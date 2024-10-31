From Delhi Township to Mason; Car break-ins across our neighborhoods

Local law enforcement says that there has been a spike in car break-ins in our neighborhoods.

Neighbors share what they do to prevent the crime from happening to them.

Video shows what Chief Shutes says you can do to help prevent break-ins.



From neighborhood to neighborhood, I've been reporting on car break-ins recently—first in Delhi Township and now here in Mason.

Neighbor Joann DePeel shared her approach to preventing car break-ins, "I just try and keep it as secure as possible."

Recent break-ins are happening just outside downtown Mason.

"I think one of the best things you can do is lock your car and make sure your alarm is working," said DePeel.

According to Mason Police Chief Matt Shutes, there were four reported car break-ins over the weekend.

"It is my understanding that all of the vehicles were unlocked," said Chief Shutes.

Shutes says cars were rummaged through, and valuables were taken, as shown in a picture provided by a neighbor, "Someone was breaking into the cars, rummaging, and looking for things to steal."

He added that this has been an ongoing issue across Ingham County.

"Some of the surrounding communities to the city of Mason have also experienced these break-ins."

He believes the same individuals might be responsible across areas.

"We believe very strongly that it would be the same individuals moving from area to area."

Shutes advises residents to lock their cars and keep valuables out of sight, which DePeel is committed to doing.

"I'm not concerned about it because I try and park under a light, make sure it's locked, and I try not to keep anything in there," said DePeel.

