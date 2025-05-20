Happening Today - A flowery State Capital and an exciting announcement in Lansing

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Happening Today - A flowery State Capital and a exciting announcement in Lansing

Today's Weather Forecast

Tuesday Morning Forecast 0520

Mostly cloudy with showers developing during the morning, becoming more frequent in the afternoon.

Unseasonably cool today with highs in the mid-50s to around 60 degrees.

Breezy with an easterly wind at 10-15 mph.

Top local stories

State Capitol

You might notice that the State Capitol looks a little more colorful today as volunteers gather for the annual flower planting event.

Volunteers from across the region will come together to help beautify the Capitol by planting flowers and preparing the grounds for the season ahead. If you're walking by the State Capitol, feel free to stop and admire the thousands of newly planted flowers adorning the already beautiful site.

Lansing

Mayor Andy Schor will announce the Lansing 2030 District in a ceremony at City Hall at 10 a.m. The mayor is collaborating with the Michigan Green Building Collaborative on this project.

The goal of the Lansing 2030 District is to centralize local tools and resources that help building owners and managers reduce operating costs while protecting air quality with lower emissions.

Residents at Kristana Mobile Homes are fighting to keep their community together after being asked to leave in March due to infrastructure issues.

Larry Wallace reports from Dewitt Township.

