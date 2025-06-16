Happening Today - A conference of empowerment, “Meet Up & Eat Up” program, and a Delta Township board meeting

Happening Today

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Three top local stories

East Lansing

The annual professional conference for Michigan women working in higher education will take place today at the Kellogg Center in East Lansing.

The event is being hosted by Lansing Community College.

The conference will welcome educators from many backgrounds for two days of encouragement and skill-building.

Holt

Holt Public Schools program called “Meet Up & Eat Up,” will offer meals at Hope Middle School, for Children under 18 if they are enrolled in any public school.

Hope Middle School will serve lunch Monday through Friday through Aug. 8th.

Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Delta Township

The Delta Township board will hold their first meeting since agreeing to a financial framework for a new Delta Patrol contract.

Neighborhood reporter Will Lemmink will have the details of that meeting happening around 6pm, so make sure you tune into FOX 47 this evening!

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Potter Park Zoo celebrates dads with free Father's Day admission

Potter Park Zoo in Lansing celebrated Father's Day by offering free admission to dads on Sunday.

Read the full article:https://www.fox47news.com/neighborhoods/downtown-old-town-reo-town/lansings-potter-park-zoo-offers-free-admission-to-dads-on-fathers-day

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

