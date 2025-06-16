Lansing's Potter Park Zoo offers free admission to dads on Father's Day

LANSING, Mich. — Potter Park Zoo in Lansing celebrated Father's Day by offering free admission to dads on Sunday.



Families enjoyed a warm and sunny day at the zoo while celebrating fathers.

I visited Potter Park Zoo where families gathered to celebrate Father's Day with a special promotion offering free admission for dads.

It was a warm and sunny day at the zoo on Sunday for neighbors to enjoy the Father's Day celebration.

Father of three Daqon Turner took advantage of the deal.

"Spending time with the kids for father's day," Turner said.

Turner expressed gratitude for the recognition from Potter Park Zoo.

"It's a good place to hangout with your kids, look at the animals and teach them about animals," Turner said.

Another visitor I spoke with mentioned that the quality time spent with his daughter at the zoo on Father's Day meant a lot to him.

When asked about what goes into being a father, Turner shared his perspective.

"Help raising your kids and turn them into good human beings," Turner said.

Just like the otter family at the zoo shares a bond, so did the families who celebrated dads at Potter Park Zoo on Sunday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.