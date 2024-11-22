Happening Today - a big game and holiday celebrations

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

WEB HPT WEATHER 1122

Friday night, we will continue the small chance of a stray shower, but otherwise it will be breezy and mild with temperatures dropping to around 40 which is still well above average for this time of year.

Three top local stories

East Lansing

In East Lansing at Spartan Stadium Michigan State Football takes on the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Spartans need to win this game and the next if they are to go bowling this year...

The game will be at 8pm and if you can’t come in person that's okay!

You can watch the action here on Fox 47...

Jackson

Downtown Jackson is bringing in all the holiday spirit with their 2024 Christmas Parade.

The Parade will be at 6pm with floats, costumed characters, marching bands and more.

Lansing

Lansing also brings on the holiday cheer with the 40th anniversary of the Silver Bells in the city electric light parade.

Tonight's other festivities include the lighting of the State Christmas Tree, a community sing headlined by platinum-selling singer/songwriter David Archuleta and more.

You can join in on the festivities with live coverage here on Fox 47 at 5:30

A look back at yesterday's top local story

WATCH: Forensics expert details homicide investigation process

It's been two weeks since East Lansing Police found two bodies in a freezer inside of a townhome. There have been lots of questions from neighbors, and as we wait to learn more details in this case, neighborhood reporter Colin Jankowski spoke with a forensic expert to learn how authorities try to solve a case like this one.

Read the full article:https://www.fox47news.com/neighborhoods/east-lansing-okemos/watch-forensics-expert-details-homicide-investigation-process

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

