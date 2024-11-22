WATCH: Forensics expert details homicide investigation process

Authorities in East Lansing continue to investigate a double homicide after two bodies were found in a freezer in a townhome.

As neighbors wait for updates, we spoke with an expert to learn how authorities try and solve these types of cases.

Video shows Joyce deJong, Dean of MSU's College of Osteopathic Medicine and a Forensic Pathologist, laying out what these investigations take.

It's been two weeks since East Lansing Police found two bodies in a freezer inside of a townhome. There have been lots of questions from neighbors, and as we wait to learn more details in this case, I spoke with a forensic expert to learn how authorities try to solve a case like this one.

"From our perspective, we look at it as a death investigation," Joyce deJong said.

Joyce deJong is the Dean of the MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine and a Forensic Pathologist. While she is not associated with the current double homicide investigation in East Lansing, she gave me some insight into how these investigations tend to play out.

"Anytime there's a death investigation, especially if it's under suspicious circumstances, there's a process that's followed," deJong said.

In East Lansing, authorities are investigating after two bodies were found inside a freezer.

ELPD identified a deceased Person of Interest in the case on Wednesday.

WATCH BELOW: East Lansing Police confirm identity of person of interest in double homicide investigation

East Lansing Police confirm identity of person of interest in double homicide investigation

Now begins the search for answers. Dejong says that process starts with gathering and analyzing evidence from the scene, which she says isn't always quick.

"It's important to follow that process with these investigations and to not skip steps, and to absolutely not jump to conclusions," deJong said. "And that takes time."

While it may be frustrating to have to wait for answers, deJong says that time is important to ensure the investigation is as thorough as possible.

"Everything needs to be put together in order to have answers that are accurate and true," she said.

While there is no time frame for another update from authorities in the freezer case, we'll continue looking for answers and bring you the latest updates.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook