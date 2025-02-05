HAPPENING TODAY: 50501 protest, budget recommendation, MSU shooting commemoration

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Happening Today WX 0204

Increasingly cloudy skies today with high temperatures remaining in the middle to upper 20s.

Isolated flurries will be possible this evening ahead of widespread mixed precipitation and freezing rain after midnight.

Ice accumulation of 0.1" or more possible by Thursday morning.

Three top local stories

National '50 States' Anti-Trump Protest

The 50501 movement is calling for 50 protests across 50 states in 1 day to protest President Donald Trump and his first two weeks back in the White House.

Protests are happening today across the country and in our neighborhoods at the Michigan State Capitol from noon to 4 pm.

Reporter Alonna Johnson will attend the event to hear what our neighbors have to say about Trump’s two weeks back in office.

Executive Budget Recommendation

State Budget Director Jen Flood is outlining Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s fiscal year 2026 Executive Budget Recommendation this morning.

The joint session will include both the Senate and House Appropriations Committees.

The presentation takes place at 11 a.m. at Heritage Hall in the State Capitol Building.

Art Exhibition at MSU’s Broad Museum

Commemorates Two Years Since Shooting

MSU’s Broad Museum is hosting ‘Art in the Aftermath: Healing Gun Violence through Artivism’ to commemorate two years since the shooting at MSU’s Student Union and Berkey Hall.

The goal of the exhibit is to show how the arts can help communities heal after the tragedy of gun violence.

The exhibit opens to the public today and runs until February 13th, the anniversary date of the shooting.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Jackson fentanyl gang goes down

A joint task force of local, state, and federal law enforcement has broken up a gang operating out of Jackson that peddled large quantities of fentanyl, says Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette.

Read the full article: Jackson fentanyl gang goes down

