Jackson fentanyl gang goes down

A joint task force of federal, state, and local law enforcement has broken up a drug gang operating out of Jackson, says Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette.

Authorities say the gang was peddling large quantities of fentanyl.

Six of the gang members have already been sentenced.

Their leader, Tamarious Faulkner, pleaded guilty in federal court last week and will be sentenced on April 29th.

Law enforcement leaders say they've broken up a Jackson gang accused of peddling large quantities of fentanyl here in our neighborhood.

"Most of the people that you see involved with that gang are local Jackson residents or past Jackson residents," said Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette.

According to the Department of Justice, the leader of the "Thorough Bread Family" gang, Tamarious Faulkner, pleaded guilty in Federal Court last week to leading a conspiracy to distribute large quantities of fentanyl.

Scheutte says the gang was known to his investigators, who cross-referenced various leads — including social media — as they closed in.

"Social media is also something that we scour pretty closely, too," said Schuette. "And they were on social media, as well."

Sheriff Schuette says fentanyl is often consumed unknowingly by drug users, leading to their death. Others, he says, are consuming it in pursuit of increasingly intense experiences despite putting their lives in danger:

"When they hear about a hot mixture, instead of being repelled by that...they're chasing that dragon — they think it's more potent."

Schuette believes this gang has now been neutralized:

"Through this investigation, I'm confident that this organization has been dismantled."

And as for others, says Schuette: "If you're involved in this type of activity here in Jackson, we're onto you. And we're not going to forget. And we're coming after you."

Faulkner is scheduled to be sentenced on April 29. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, with a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

