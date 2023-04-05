Greater Lansing area under severe thunderstorm warning Tuesday night

LANSING, Mich. — The National Weather Service placed the Greater Lansing area under a severe thunderstorm warning at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The warning is in effect until 9:30 p.m. Tuesday as a storm moves through the area.

The warning said the radar shows quarter-size hail and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. The areas impacted include Lansing, East Lansing, Grand Ledge , Williamston, DeWitt, Webberville, Dimondale, Waverly, Okemos, Bath Township, Holt and Haslett.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

