MASON, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive last week to help Michigan businesses and employers receive refunds for tariffs paid under President Trump’s policies after the Supreme Court ruled the tariffs are illegal.



Gov. Whitmer signed a directive to help Michigan businesses get tariff refunds.

The push follows a Supreme Court ruling that declared the tariffs illegal.

Local businesses are still facing added costs while awaiting refund details.

WATCH BELOW: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer seeks tariff refunds for Michigan businesses

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer seeks tariff refunds for Michigan businesses

"This executive directive will show us the damage from these irresponsible tariffs and help get refunds back to Michigan businesses. I’ll continue to call on Congress to set a strategic trade policy that keeps costs down and our economy stable. Whether it’s making it easier to get your refund or working to lower everyday costs, we’ve got your back," Whitmer said in a statement.

Though it is not yet clear how businesses would receive refunds and who would qualify, local shop owners are still feeling the impact of the costs.

Last year I was at Kean's. Now, Teresa Wren, the owner of Kean’s in Mason, is still dealing with the tariff costs.

Kean’s sells everything from toys, candles, and food, to clothing. All of their products are either made in the USA or outside of the country.

"The costs of the Tariffs have added money onto all of our invoices," Wren said.

"We get the product in, pay the shipping, and from some companies, we have had to pay Tariff charges," Wren said.

Wren wonders if the directive could mean anything for local businesses and their suppliers.

"It’s great that FOX 47 brought this to my attention. I want to research it more, so I am going to research it. Whether we get reimbursed or not, at least Governor Whitmer is working on it and trying to pay back some of the Michiganders that did pay a lot for Tariffs," Wren said.

I reached out to the governor’s office for comment Tuesday but did not hear back. The executive directive is available to read here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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