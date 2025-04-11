Mason business owner: ‘We’ll Ride the Storm Out’ on Tariffs

Local business owner Teresa Wren says she is staying optimistic.

China announced that it would raise Tariffs to match what President Donald Trump set Wednesday.

Video shows what items may be impacted by Tariffs at Kean's in Mason.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Teresa Wren is the owner of Kean’s, a local staple in the neighborhood.

“One thing I’m doing more is picking up products and looking to see where it’s made,” Wren said.

Wren has found many Michigan- and U.S.-made goods.

“There are certain things, clothing, some gifts, and probably a lot of toys are made in China,” she said.

Toys, clothing brands she carries, and other knickknacks throughout the store make up what neighbors know and love about Kean’s — regardless of where they’re made.

“We will survive with our customers, and our local support,” Wren said.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump said the U.S. would be levying a 125% tariff on goods from China.

“I think it’s going to work out, hopefully well,” Trump said.

In response, China announced Friday it would raise its tariffs on the U.S. from 84% to 125% as of Saturday — a move that has business owners like Wren worried.

“I think finding alternatives to where it’s made, we’re going to do more of that,” Wren said.

Wren said vendors have started reaching out and are even offering to pay half the tariff price.

“So, we have some toy companies contacting us wanting us to buy now to avoid the price increase that may be here in the fall,” she said.

Though she doesn’t know what the future holds, Wren remains optimistic and said nothing is going up in price right now.

“We’re going to ride the storm out, we’ll purchase for Christmas in the fall, but right now we’re fully stocked, nothing is going up in price,” she said.

