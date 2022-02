LANSING, Mich. — The Wednesday second shift at the General Motors Lansing Assembly plant has been canceled, a spokesperson at the plant confirmed.

Officials said the cancellation is due to “parts shortage issues”.

As of right now, it’s unclear if the second shift on Thursday will be canceled, as well. GM did confirm that Thursday’s first shift, which starts at 6:30 a.m., will happen.

