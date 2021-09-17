Girls missing after Lansing double homicide have been found, 1 suspect in custody

LANSING, Mich. — Two girls reported missing after a Thursday evening double homicide on Lansing's west side have been found safe and one of the men thought to have taken them is in custody.

Police said 3-year-old Lilliana Reynolds and 4-year-old Zymani Reynolds were taken by Brion Reynolds, 23, and Gavin Anspach, 21, following the shooting deaths of two women in a home in the 1200 block of West Michigan Avenue.

Anspach is now in custody. Police are still looking for Brion Reynolds.

Courtesy of Lansing Police Department Brion James Reyolds

Lansing police were called to a home shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday and found a 46-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman dead with gunshot wounds. A 6-year-old boy had also been shot. He was taken to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600, Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at (517) 483-6847, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page

