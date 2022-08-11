Genesee County 7th Circuit Court judge resigns amid allegations of explicit, sexual advances toward an intern

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — Judge Joseph Farah with the 7th Circuit Court in Genesee County is resigning. Farah submitted a one sentence resignation letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

This comes after a report completed last month by Michigan State University found that Farah made explicit, sexual advances towards a then third-year MSU student who was his intern.

Farah was an adjunct professor at the MSU College of Law until May 2021 and was an adjunct professor at Cooley Law School. He is also a board member of the Michigan Judges Association and Law of Examiners.

Farah was appointed to a bench seat in Genesee County in 1998 by then Gov. John Engler.

According to the letter, Farah's resignation will be effective Nov. 9.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

