General Motors becomes the third of the Big 3 to reach tentative agreement with the UAW

General Motors reaches a tentative agreement with the UAW after agreements with Ford and Stellantis last week

President Biden and UAW president Shawn Fain acknowledged the official end of the extended strike

Union leaders are voting at this time but if the agreement is passed, GM employees will return to work as soon as possible

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

General Motors has reached a tentative agreement with the UAW that's similar to the agreements made at Ford and Stellantis

Those deals include a 25% wage increase as well as cost of living adjustments that will bump up the wage increase to about 30% over the span of the four year and eight month contract….And will provide more in base wage increases than gm workers have received in 22 years

This tentative agreement also ends several wage tiers and is bringing more benefits to retirees which includes 5 payments of 500 dollars to current retirees and surviving spouses.. The first time GM has done that in 15 years.

GM union members must approve this agreement.. But if and when that happens.. The strike will officially be over and GM employees here in Mid-Michigan are expected to return to work.

UAW president Shawn Fain also took to social media to officially announce the General Motors tentative agreement saying he thinks UAW employees were underestimated in this historic battle but their work is not quite done yet

“The stand up strike was just the first page in a new chapter of our story… we have won record agreements at Ford, Stellantis and now GM…. We have united our membership like never before…. We have shown the companies, the American public and the whole world that the working class is not done fighting… in fact we’re just getting started"

President Biden celebrated the end of this extended strike saying its a win for both sides

Bringing this back to our neighborhoods...Throughout the course of the strike thousands of workers in our neighborhoods were impacted.

UAW workers at the Lansing Redistribution Center and Delta Township facility went on strike.. But workers at the Grand River plant stayed on the job.

