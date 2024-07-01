Funeral services announced for Hillsdale County deputy killed in line of duty

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - The funeral services for the Hillsdale County deputywho was killed in the line of duty have been announced.

According to the sheriff, William Butler Jr. was fatally shot on Thursday in Jefferson Township.

Deputy Butler's funeral services will be on July 3 at 11 a.m. at Hillsdale College Christ Chapel. After the ceremony, interment with military honors at Lakeview Cemetery in Hillsdale.

"The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday from 10:00 AM-1:00 PM and from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM at the Hillsdale Assembly of God Church," according to Deputy Butler's obituary.

Deputy Butler is the third deputy killed in the line of duty in Hillsdale. Hillsdale County Sheriff Scott Hodshire said he would like to memorialize him with a plaque at the office.

