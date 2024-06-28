Hillsdale County deputy killed in line of duty identified

(WSYM)- A Hillsdale County sheriff's deputy was assisting with a traffic stop when he was fatally shot in Jefferson Township Thursday, according to the sheriff.

Hillsdale County Sherriff Scott Hodshire says 51-year-old William Butler Jr. was the deputy killed in the line of duty.

**WATCH: Full Interview With Hillsdale County Sheriff Scott Hodshire**

SHERIFF SCOTT HODSHIRE FULL INT

According to the sheriff, a Hillsdale County deputy sergeant responded to a call near Beecher and Lamb Roads around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the detective sergeant drove by a car and noticed the driver with active warrants. The deputy sergeant pulled over the car. Deputy William Butler heard the call for assistance and responded to the scene.

The car's passenger refused to give his name or any other information. However, after further investigation, the deputy sergeant identified the passenger as 34-year-old Eric Fiddler of Jonesville.

MSP Suspect in officer-involved shooting

Fiddler also had warrants out for his arrest.

According to police, deputies tried to arrest Fiddler, and a fight ensued. The deputy sergeant pulled out a Taser to subdue Fiddler but was not successful.

Fiddler pulled a gun from his waistband, shot Deputy Butler, and then ran from the scene.

The sheriff says a deputy nearby heard the call for shots fired, responded to the scene, and took Butler to the hospital, where Butler was pronounced dead.

Hillsdale County Sheriff's deputy and suspect dead after an officer-involved shooting

Michigan State Police tracked Fiddler to a field about two miles from the original scene near Culbert and Osseo Roads around 6:15 p.m.

MSP said Fiddle opened fire on police, troopers returned fire and killing Fiddler.

**WATCH: In our original Story Thursday night, law enforcement leaders detail the events that led to a deadly shooting**

Hillsdale County officer-involved shooting

According to Hodshire, Butler was a great police officer and an armed forces veteran.

Hodshire is asking the public to keep the Butler family in their thoughts in the coming weeks.

