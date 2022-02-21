From part-timer to owner: Local man buys flower shop he worked in as a teen

LANSING, Mich. — The Hyacinth House in Lansing has been selling flowers and plants for almost a century.

Now it has a new owner and he has big plans for the next chapter of the business.

Hyacinth House Greenery is located on South Pennsylvania Avenue near Potter Park Zoo. Since 1975, the store has been owned and operated by business partners Dave Goodman and Jim Schmidt.

Now Schmidt and Goodman are retiring and handing over the reins to a young man who started working there as a high school student.

Schmidt says he saw a spark in 15-year-old, Cliff McClumpha.

“He set himself apart from the other kids in that he was very serious about doing the job correctly and thoroughly," said Schmidt. "He would always be on time. He’d stay a little bit later I think because he liked getting paid that extra hour. He was always on time for payday (smiles)."

McClumpha says he learned so much from Dave Goodman and Jim Schmidt but didn’t always know that this was his calling.

“I didn’t really think this would be my long-term career. At one point I thought I wanted to be a financial adviser so I went to Michigan State and got an advertising degree with a business management concentration,” said McClumpha.

McClumpha says he realized early on that he loved working with plants because they have the power to bring joy to so many people.

“Flowers are so beautiful, and they make people really happy," said McClumpha. When people come in here they are always in the best mood. You’re just brightening their day and seeing the best side of people."

McClumpha says he has a five-year plan for the business and it's already set in motion.

“I’d like to restructure the property, make it so there’s more greenhouse space and expand the flower shop,” said McClumpha.

Schmidt says the place has a way of growing on people—just like it grew on McClumpha.

There will be a ribbon cutting on Mar. 12 to commemorate the change in ownership.

That event is open to the public.

