Friends of Moores Park Pool donates $30,000 to save 97-year-old structure

LANSING, Mich. —

The Friends of Moores Park Pool has donated $30,000 to the city to help fix the 97 year-old pool.

The $30,000 comes from community support and a $5,000 grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s National Trust Preservation Fund.

The money is a fraction of what will be needed to repair the historic structure. The city of Lansing received rehabilitation estimates from WTA Architects earlier this year. One option presented by the firm would cost $4.8 million, the second would cost $6.3 million.

“On behalf of the City, we are grateful for the generous donation from the Friends of Moores Park Pool," Mayor Andy Schor said in a press release. "The WTA assessment gives us a better understanding of the work required to restore, renovate and plan for sustainable use of the pool.”

The pool, which opened in 1923, was designed by Wesley Bintz, a former Lansing city engineer and is the oldest remaining Blintz pool in America.

“Being such an old structure, it has a different realm of maintenance issues than that of a modern pool,” said Parks and Recreation Director Brett Kaschinske.

Kaschinske said the assessment is a blueprint and they look forward to collaborating with the Friends of Moores Park Pool to figure out their next steps.

