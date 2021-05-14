Fraternity hosting food giveaway at Willow Elementary

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity is teaming up with the USDA to make sure local families have enough food.

The Lansing Kappas are hosting a food giveaway on Saturday at Willow Elementary School.

Several other organizations are helping in this community effort.

Organizers say 1200 boxes of food will be on-hand for anyone who needs help.

Lansing Kappa officials say this free food distribution is especially important because many local food banks are over-taxed.

The free food box distribution starts at 11 a.m. at Willow Elementary School which is located at 1012 W. Willow St.

For more information about the Lansing Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation Food Distribution, visit www.lansingkapsi.org or call (248) 790-5620.

