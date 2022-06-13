FOX 47 senior reporter Sarah Grimmer wins station's first Emmy

LANSING, Mich. — FOX 47 News senior reporter Sarah Grimmer won a regional Emmy Award on Saturday for her story on Kenny Turner , a man who found a 70-year-old love letter from his father to his mother.

Her piece highlighted not only the love story between Turner's parents but also how the Great Migration brought his parents from Alabama to Lansing in search of a better life.

The win is the station's first Emmy Award.

The honor was announced Saturday night at the 2022 Michigan Regional Emmy Awards.

Grimmer was also nominated for another Emmy for her coverage of the legacy of Interstate 496 .

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

