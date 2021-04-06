FOX 47 doles out largest check in 3-Degree Guarantee history to Sleep in Heavenly Peace

On Tuesday, FOX 47 General Manger Gary Baxter presented a check for $1,450, the largest check in 3-Degree Guarantee history, to Lansing's chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

FOX 47 started its 3-Degree Guarantee program in March 2019, making it the only TV station in the area with a weather guarantee.

How it works :

Each month FOX 47 chooses a non-profit to sponsor, and then each night in the 10 p.m. newscast our meteorologist forecasts the next day's high temperature. If our meteorologist is within 3 degrees, FOX 47 and the Scripps Howard Foundation, in partnership with Tripp's Auto Shop & Collision of Jackson and Lansing, donates $50 to the non-profit. If our meteorologist is not within 3 degrees, the donation is doubled to $100.

FOX 47 has donated more than $25,000 to more than 20 charities in the mid-Michigan area over the past two years.

"We were excited when we heard that we were going to be receiving this check and then also excited that it would be in March, knowing that weather can be kind of funky," Jarrod Olsen, chapter president of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, said.

"Receiving a check like this means so much. We'll use it to buy material to be able to fill the applications we have. A check this size is going to be able to get...about eight kids off the floor."

Lauren Shields

Lauren Shields

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nonprofit dedicated to building twin-sized beds for children. On Sunday, March 21, with the help of 180 volunteers, the nonprofit was able to build and deliver more than 100 beds to children.

Lauren Shields

"Big thanks to all of our sponsors...Lowe's and Seventh-day Adventist made major things happen this last month and moving forward they're still going to be partnered with us and that brings joy," Olsen said.

Lauren Shields

The next build is scheduled for Saturday, June 12, at 9 a.m. at a Lansing Lowe's. The official location has not yet been determined.

"We're not exactly sure how many we're going to build that day, but we are probably going to be in the 50-to-60 range," Olsen said, adding that this donation should help to boost that number a little bit.

Lauren Shields

Olsen said they are still looking for volunteers. If you would like to donate, volunteer, learn more or apply for a bed, you can go to the Sleep in Heavenly Facebook page here or their website here.

