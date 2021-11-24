Former Shiawassee prosecutor faces 3 charges

LANSING, Mich. — A former prosecutor for Shiawassee County is facing charges for showing up to work drunk and having two firearms while under the influence.

Authorities said, in August, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christoper Brown showed up to work nearly two hours after being due in court. When he arrived, he admitted to being drunk and blew a .113 on a preliminary breath test.

A search of his car was conducted and authorities found two loaded firearms inside.

Brown is now facing three misdemeanors. One is for operating under influence, and the other two are for having firearms while under the influence.

Brown is due back in court on Dec.13.

The Shiawassee Prosecutor’s Office and Brown’s attorney did not respond to messages left seeking comment.

