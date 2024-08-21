Former President Trump's visit to Howell brings support and opposition

Tuesday, Former President Donald Trump visited Howell for a press conference to discuss safety and crime.

Trump's visit brought support and opposition.

Watch video above to hear from both sides of the political isle.

The chants echoed for hours in Howell Tuesday, when Former president Donald Trump made an appearance in the city.

" I'm voting for Donald Trump," Christena Kincaid. "We had him for four years and he served this country."

As Trump gave remarks on crime and safety inside the sheriff's office, hundreds of supporters camped outside with flags and signs held high, vocalizing why they think the 45th president deserves to also be the 47th.

" He is for closing the border, getting the economy back to where it was, getting us back to drill, drill, dill baby and he's a Christian," said Sally Walters.

And while the support was high, there was some opposition.

Christina, Who did not want to provide her last name, said while she lives in Howell, a conservative city, come November, she'll be backing Kamala Harris.

" I want healthcare, I want education, I don't want to live in a society where they are trying to take away free education for our children, free meals. Like how are our kids supposed to learn if they don't have anything to eat?" Christina said.