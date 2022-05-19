Ford recalls 350,000 vehicles. Here's what you need to know

LANSING, Mich. — Auto giant Ford is asking the owners of 350,000 vehicles to take them in for repairs in three separate recalls including 39,000 vehicles that should be parked outside until they can be repaired because the engines can catch fire.

Ford said in government documents posted on Thursday that is does not know just what is causing the fires in their 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs. but they note the engines can catch fire even when they are turned off.

Ford recommends parking these vehicles outside and away from buildings until they can be inspected and repaired.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

