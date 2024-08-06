Flooding Concerns Possible as Heavy Rainfall Moves in Overnight

LANSING, Mich. — Showers and possible storms are expected overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning with main impacts being gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

We saw a system of storms move through the mid-Michigan area this morning, tracking the heaviest rain into Eaton county and into southern parts of Lansing. You can see the estimated totals below.

Fox 47

The rainfall we are expecting tonight looks to be bringing much higher rain amounts that could potentially cause flooding concerns.

Storm chances for tomorrow have continually decreased as we lose instability in our atmosphere. We could still see a storm with main impacts bringing gusty winds in our neighborhoods south of I-94. This trend will continue heading into the early afternoon hours of tomorrow.

Below is a forecast map of potential rainfall that could affect our neighborhoods.

Fox 47 News

River levels right now are not a high concern. However, low lying areas and other urban areas with poor drainage could be the most impacted by this heavy rain especially when the timing aligns with the morning commute. It is not safe to drive into flood waters. Remember to turn around, don't drown.

We will still be watching for any storm chances into the early afternoon, but once this event ends we are looking at a dry rest of the week.

