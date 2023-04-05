Flood warning issued for Grand River in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — A flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service for the Grand River in Lansing Wednesday afternoon.

The warning is in effect until Saturday morning.

According to the warning, the river stage was at 11.7 feet, but it was expected to crest to 12 feet by Wednesday evening.

"At 12 feet, expect minor flooding of basements of businesses in North Lansing," the warning said.

Although the warning lasts until Saturday morning, it says the river should fall below the 11-foot flood stage Friday evening.

