First patients arrive as McLaren Greater Lansing hosts ribbon cutting ceremony

LANSING, Mich. — Sunday morning was a moving day for McLaren Greater Lansing's new hospital on Collins Road. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the opening of the new emergency department.

"I actually am really excited and enthusiastic to experience this new facility and provide a great service to our community," said Medical Director of the Emergency department, Christine Perry.

Excitement was the mood at 6 a.m. as an ambulance broke through the opening-day ribbon.

"This has been a long time coming. This has been years and years of planning," said Chief Medical Officer Linda Peterson. "So now that we're here, we're so excited to see all the state of the art, the size of our rooms, new technology, and staff is just so excited as our physicians, so it's really a new era and a new beginning."

McLaren plans to transfer over a hundred patients from the old campuses to their new rooms.

"You got a bigger area when you first come in and everything compared to the other one," said Steve Ward, one of the first patients to be transferred to the new campus.

Ward was first admitted on Friday after struggling to breathe. Though he's being treated for pneumonia, he says his experience with the doctors and the move has been great.

"They're excellent, really excellent, " he said in reference to the McLaren staff.

The new $600 million, level 3 trauma center has 240 beds, a primary stroke center designation, an outpatient care center, a cancer center, and a partnership with MSU Health Care and the Karmanos Cancer Institute.

