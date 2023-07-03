Fireworks displays, events in mid-Michigan for Fourth of July 2023

LANSING, Mich. — Fourth of July is this week, and FOX 47 has created a guide to events happening across mid-Michigan celebrating Independence Day.

Monday, July 3:

Delta Township Annual Fireworks Celebration



Location: Sharp Park

Time: Dusk

Independence Day Fireworks at the Cascades



Location: Cascade Falls Park

Time: Dusk (park opens at 6 p.m.)

Tuesday, July 4:

Hanover Horton 4th of July Fireworks!



Location: Hanover Village Field in Hanover

Time: Approximately 10:20 p.m.

Lansing Independence Day Parade



Location: Capitol Loop

Time: 11 a.m.

July 4th Prelude to Fireworks Concert



Location: Adado Riverfront Park in Lansing

Concert time: 8 p.m.

Fireworks display time: Approximately 10 p.m.

Lansing Lugnuts Independence Day Game and Fireworks



Location: Jackson Field

Time: 7:05 p.m.

Fowlerville Fireworks & Parade



Location: Fowlerville Community Park

Parade time: 7 p.m. (Parking for fireworks at 8 p.m.)

