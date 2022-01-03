Fire destroys barn in Locke Township, no injuries reported

LANSING, Mich. — Fire destroyed a barn in Locke Township along Morrice Road south of Moyer Road on Monday.

Authorities said they received the call about the fire around 10:15 a.m.

Officials says the barn was used as a storage and work space and no injuries were reported.

As of right now, the cause of the fire is unclear. However, as flames were being contained, authorities said they were concerned that propane and diesel fuel may have been inside the barn.

Flames were put out by the Northeast Ingham Emergency Service Authority with the help of Danesville, Perry and Fowlerville fire departments.

